Strengthen party as major elections ahead, BJP’s J&K chief tells cadre

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 14

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Sunday said the party should be strengthened at booth level as Jammu and Kashmir would witness major elections in the near future. Senior BJP leaders met in Jammu to discuss the strategy for the urban local bodies (ULB) and Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory, a day after facing defeat at the hands of the Congress in Karnataka.

Ravinder Raina, along with general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and general secretary Vibodh Gupta, addressed the meeting. Raina asked the party leaders to work for strengthening the party. “The BJP is the only political party that works with the people and for the people for 365 days in a year that keeps it united with the people in their every need. The party should be strengthened at booth level as Jammu and Kashmir will witness major elections in the near future,” said Raina. He told party leaders to contact the ground-level workers and the common masses hailing from their booth area to apprise them of the works done by the BJP government, both at the national and UT level.

While discussing the future party programmes in detail, Ashok Koul told party leaders to organise the party programmes with the involvement of all the local party sympathisers, supporters and the prominent locals.

“He laid special emphasis on the parliamentary constituency-wise programmes in the whole region for the future party programmes,” said an official spokesperson of the party.