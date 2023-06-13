Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

New Delhi/Jammu, June 13
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with tremors felt across Delhi and other parts of north India, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake struck at a depth of 6 kilometres, the NCS said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.
Meanwhile, students of a government school in Doda, which was the epicenter of the quake, were injured when a wall of the structure collapsed on them.
The injured, believed to be around five, have been shifted to hospital.
Some roads in the district also witnessed landslides. These are initial reports as the authorities are still analysing the damage. (With inputs from our Jammu correspondent)
