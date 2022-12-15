Stuck on Mughal road, Army rescues 30 commuters

Jammu: At least 30 persons, stranded on Mughal road after a truck turned turtle in Poonch, were rescued by the Army late on Tuesday evening. Stuck in cold weather conditions on the road, commuters made distress calls to the administration. As many as 15 vehicles were stranded. Soldiers came to their rescue, clearing the blockade. Several times in the past, Army’s help has been sought to rescue people stuck on this road. OC
Pak making efforts to revive terrorism, says DGP
Jammu: DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said Pakistan and terror groups were making attempts to revive the terror structure in Jammu and Kashmir. Some people in the past have managed to cross the border and have been in touch with their associates to revive terrorism, he said in Poonch while inaugurating a police station and quarters in Loran. He was accompanied by officials of Jammu.
