Student booked over ‘blasphemous’ post

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 6

The police have registered an FIR and are probing a case against a non-local medical student studying in Srinagar for allegedly posting religiously sensitive content online, triggering protests, officials said on Thursday.

“Srinagar Police has taken cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar,” a police officer said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi said the police have taken strong note of the posting of sensitive content and strict action will be taken against those found involved in hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

The IGP said J&K police respects all religions, beliefs and faiths and people belong to various sects and faiths. “A case has been registered and investigations are going on,” he said. He said no persons or persons will be allowed to play with anyone’s faith or religious belief.

The IGP asked people of Kashmir not to fall prey to rumours having potential to trigger law and order situation. “We will not allow vested interests to damage the communal fabric in Kashmir,” he added.

The IGP further appealed to the people not to fall prey to false rumours and warned if anybody is found spreading fake rumours that could trigger law and order issues, he will face strict action.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar