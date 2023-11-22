Students from Jammu varsities visit Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 21

As many as 780 students and teachers from different universities of Jammu and Kashmir are on the country’s visit in a special train—Gyanodaya Express-College on Wheels— and visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The students, teachers and administrative staff from University of Jammu, University of Kashmir, Cluster University of Jammu, Cluster University Srinagar, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, Islamic University of Science & Technology, Kashmir, besides the affiliated colleges of the varsities of Jammu, Kashmir and the Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC), embarked on a unique educational journey, as part of the ‘College on Wheels’ initiative.

The students held a brief interaction with Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat at the Parliament House.

The Secretary General appreciated the collaborative effort to provide students with the opportunity to visit significant places, emphasizing the importance of such educational journeys in shaping well-rounded individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Umesh Rai, observed, “We believe in providing our students with diverse learning experiences that go beyond the confines of traditional classrooms. The College on Wheels initiative aims to broaden horizons and nurture well-rounded individuals equipped for the challenges of the real world,” remarked Prof. Rai.

Subsequently, the contingent was welcomed to the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India. Exploring the historic halls and gardens, they immersed themselves in the rich heritage and grandeur of the country’s highest office.

“The visit was not only a testament to the innovative approach of ‘College on Wheels’ but also an opportunity for students to witness the functioning of the country’s political and administrative core,” said Rai who accompanied the students.

#Jammu #Kashmir