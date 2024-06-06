Stunned by Omar’s defeat, NC finally issues victory statement

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 5

After the defeat of party vice-president Omar Abdullah in the North Kashmir constituency, the National Conference has refrained from celebrating the victories of its two candidates from South Kashmir and Srinagar.

The atmosphere within the party remains somber and the headquarters at Nawai Subh lacks any festive decor. However, on Wednesday evening, the party released a statement from president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah, stating that the National Conference remains a formidable force, steadfastly standing for the people, by the people, and of the people.

“We congratulate our party workers and cadre for their tireless dedication and unwavering spirit that led us to a thumping victory in the elections,” the message read.

The party said that this triumph was a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unity of every single one of their party workers and their relentless effort, commitment and perseverance.

“As we celebrate this momentous achievement, we endeavour to fulfill the aspirations of our people on every platform from the absolute outset,” Abdullahs said in the statement.

“This victory is not just ours but is one that belongs to every citizen of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, every supporter, every voter, and each one of our unsung hero’s who ensured our flag forever flies high,” the party leadership said.

