‘Subhash Mukherjee Memorial Oration’ honour for Dr Ganie

Srinagar, December 24

Renowned endocrinologist Dr M Ashraf Ganie was honoured with the “Subhash Mukherjee Memorial Oration-2023” during the 52nd Annual Conference of the Endocrine Society of India (ESICON-2023) in Hyderabad. Dr Ganie received a gold medal, a plaque, and a cash prize as part of the prestigious award. He delivered the oration at the 4-day event, which attracted approximately 2,000 delegates from Endocrine Society of India (ESI) and the South Asian Federation of Endocrine Societies (SAFES).

At this year’s conference, ESI also recognised two other scientists: Dr. Sujoy Gosh from IPGMER, Kolkata, and Dr Sandeep Mathur from SMS, Jaipur. They received the PN Shah Oration and MMS Ahuja Oration, respectively.

Dr Ganie, President of the MP PCOS Society and currently professor of endocrinology & metabolism and sub-dean research at SKIMS, Srinagar, earned the oration for his significant contributions to reproductive endocrinology and metabolism research.

The Subhash Mukherjee Oration, named after the legendary Indian scientist and physician who played a key role in India’s first and the world’s second test tube baby through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), was instituted in Dr Mukherjee’s memory.

Four years ago, Dr Ganie received the TC Ananad Kumar Gold Medal from ISSRF, named after the architect of India’s second test tube baby.

Dr Ganie’s extensive contribution to clinical research at local, national, and international levels, along with his role as the convener of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) for J&K and Ladakh, have earned him recognition. He is acknowledged as a prominent global researcher in the fields of diabetes and PCOS and serves as the principal investigator for two of the world’s largest studies.

Before joining SKIMS, Soura, as a professor, Dr Ganie worked as an associate professor at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. At SKIMS, he has spearheaded initiatives to establish a vibrant research ecosystem, including the creation of the Department of Clinical Research, Medical Research Unit, Research Cell, and similar facilities.

