Subsidised Doda-Jammu helicopter service takes off, to ease winter travel

Jammu, December 19

To facilitate travel for residents of mountainous Doda district in winters, the subsidised helicopter service to Jammu began on Tuesday.

The inaugural ceremony, held at the District Police Line in Doda, was attended by senior officials of the administration and the police. Three passengers from Doda were among the first to experience this convenient mode of transportation to Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh spearheaded the formal ceremony. Assistant Commissioner, Panchayat, Ashfaq Khanji, designated as the nodal officer, will oversee the operations of the helicopter service. The service provider, Global Vectra Pvt Ltd from Mumbai, has been chosen to manage this crucial transport link.

Addressing the media, Doda Deputy Commissioner emphasised the significance of the helicopter service, especially for passengers requiring emergency or time-sensitive travel to reach their destination.

“The aerial option aims to be an efficient alternative to the lengthy 180 km road journey, reducing travel time significantly. The government-subsidised service is priced at Rs 2500 per person, making it an affordable and accessible means of transportation for the public. This move not only improves connectivity but also opens up opportunities for tourism, particularly during the winter season, when certain regions face accessibility challenges,” Harvinder Singh said.

