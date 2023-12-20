Subsidised Doda-Jammu helicopter service takes off, to ease winter travel

Jammu, December 19
To facilitate travel for residents of mountainous Doda district in winters, the subsidised helicopter service to Jammu began on Tuesday.
The inaugural ceremony, held at the District Police Line in Doda, was attended by senior officials of the administration and the police. Three passengers from Doda were among the first to experience this convenient mode of transportation to Jammu.
Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh spearheaded the formal ceremony. Assistant Commissioner, Panchayat, Ashfaq Khanji, designated as the nodal officer, will oversee the operations of the helicopter service. The service provider, Global Vectra Pvt Ltd from Mumbai, has been chosen to manage this crucial transport link.
Addressing the media, Doda Deputy Commissioner emphasised the significance of the helicopter service, especially for passengers requiring emergency or time-sensitive travel to reach their destination.
“The aerial option aims to be an efficient alternative to the lengthy 180 km road journey, reducing travel time significantly. The government-subsidised service is priced at Rs 2500 per person, making it an affordable and accessible means of transportation for the public. This move not only improves connectivity but also opens up opportunities for tourism, particularly during the winter season, when certain regions face accessibility challenges,” Harvinder Singh said.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...