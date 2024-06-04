Summer carnival held in Drass

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 3

As part of 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, ‘Forever in Operation Division’ organised Summer Carnival-2024 at Drass under the ‘Operation Sadbhavana’ initiative, aimed at promoting local talent, sports and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Drass Valley.

“The carnival was inaugurated on May 28 at Sando Rear Polo Ground, Drass, and hosted an array of thrilling activities that brought together sports enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs. The carnival was conducted from May 28 to June 3 and featured thrilling competitions of tent pegging, horse polo and archery, captivating spectators with displays of skill, agility and teamwork,” an official spokesperson of Army said.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig BD Mishra (retd), witnessed performances by children from Army Goodwill Schools and adventure sports displays by the Army team, including hot air balloon and para motors.

“Against the backdrop of the majestic mountains and lush landscapes, this carnival was a beacon of joy and unity, bringing together people from all walks of life. The Summer Carnival not only served as a platform for military- civil interaction fostering bonds of trust but also highlighted the Army’s commitment towards youth empowerment and promoting Drass region’s sports and cultural legacy,” the spokesperson said.

