Sunjuwan attack: Two held for ferrying terrorists from Samba

Jammu, April 24
The police have arrested two more persons in connection with the Sunjuwan terror attack in Jammu that saw the elimination of two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists on Friday. Two others have already been nabbed.
Sources in the police informed that Bilal Ahmed, who had transported the two terrorists from Samba to Sunjuwan in his truck, was arrested from Anantnag. His helper Ishfaq Ahmed was also arrested.
On Saturday, Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh was arrested who revealed that the two terrorists, who were handed over to him by Bilal Ahmed, spoke Pushto, suggesting they were either from Pakistan or Afghanistan. The police had also detained Iqbal who is the owner of the house where Shafiq lived in Sunjuwan.
“In a late night operation on Saturday, the police were able to arrest both Bilal and Ishfaq from a location in Anantnag,” said a police official.
Terrorists from the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad had attacked a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) bus in Sunjuwan, killing one assistant sub-inspector.
Nine security personnel, including two policemen, were also injured in the incident. An encounter ensued in which both the Pakistani terrorists were eliminated.
Both the terrorists were equipped with suicide vests and sophisticated weapons.
The police have arrested a total of three persons, including Shafiq, Bilal and Ishfaq. Iqbal is still under detention. The police are raiding different locations in Kashmir to nab Asif Ahmed, brother of Shafiq who had provided mobile and SIM cards to the terrorists.
Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to officially take over the case. It has been learnt that senior officials of the agency are likely to visit the encounter site on Monday.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday evening, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh had announced the breakthrough in the case and said the police had nabbed two persons.
Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh of Tral was the first person to be arrested in the case.
The security has been stepped up in the UT.
Three arrested, one detained so far
- Bilal Ahmed is a truck driver and Ishfaq Ahmed his helper. Bilal had transported the two terrorists from Samba to Sunjuwan in his truck.
- On Saturday, one Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh was arrested who revealed that the terrorists involved in Sunjuwan encounter were handed over to him by Bilal Ahmed.
- The police have also detained Iqbal who is the owner of the house where Shafiq lived in Sunjuwan area.
