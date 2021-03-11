Sunjwan terror attack: NIA arrests overground worker of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed

New Delhi, May 26
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person believed to be a key accused in the Sunjwan terror attack case that happened in April on the outskirts of Jammu, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.
The accused, Abid Ahmad Mir of Putrigam in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, is alleged to be an overground worker of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit.
According to the NIA, Mir was a close associate of accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay, who has been arrested in the case. Mir was also in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of the JeM, it added.
He had knowingly and voluntarily extended support to the other accused in the commission of the instant crime, the spokesperson said.
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu on April 22 after they attacked CISF personnel onboard a bus during the crucial early morning shift-change of the force at a checkpost.
The ‘fidayeen’ or suicide bombers sprayed a volley to bullets in ‘burst fire’ mode from their assault weapons even as they lobbed grenades at the security personnel at the picket deployed near the Chaddha camp in the Sunjwan area of the district, where the Army also has a large installation.
The terror attack came two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Samba in Jammu region of the union territory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life
JKLF chief who had pleaded guilty for the terror funding cri...
PM Modi seeks end to dynasty politics, attacks KCR on his home turf
Modi was addressing BJP party workers and leaders at Begumpe...
Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991
The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...
Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral
An inquiry by DIG Prisons indicts the official for derelicti...
Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La
The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skids off the r...