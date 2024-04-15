Supporters of ailing Mian Altaf visit his residence

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 14

A day after rumours surfaced about the ill-health of National Conference’s South Kashmir candidate, Mian Altaf Ahmed, hundreds of his supporters from Rajouri visited his residence to pledge their support. The show of solidarity took place at his home in Baba Nagri, Wangat, where people from over 60 panchayats, led by Baji Abdul Wahid, gathered. The party described it as a significant boost to his Lok Sabha election campaign. Mian Altaf is National Conference candidate from South Kashmir’s Ananatnag-Rajouri constituency.

The NC said prominent political and social leaders expressed their unwavering support for Mian Altaf, emphasising his ability to transcend party, caste, and community lines due to his inclusive political stance. “Mian Altaf’s candidacy transcends traditional divisions, exemplifying his commitment to inclusive politics,” the party said.

