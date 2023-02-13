Supreme Court judgment on J&K delimitation today

Srinagar, February 12
The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Two Kashmir residents — Abdul Gani Khan and Muhammad Ayub Matto — had challenged the delimitation process, saying it went against the law which had put a freeze on delimitation in the country until 2026.
J&K is the only UT where boundaries of constituencies were redrawn on the basis of the population figures of the 2011 Census. In other states and UTs, it was done as per the 2001 Census and in future it is going to be carried out according to the 2031 Census.
The unique provision for the J&K was brought in by the BJP government through an amendment in the J&K Reorganization Act, 2019 which was passed by Parliament on August 6, 2019 to abrogate the special status of J&K and bifurcate it into two UTs — Ladakh and J&K.
As per 2011 Census, the population of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh is 68,88,475, 53,78,538 and 2,74,289, respectively, but the Delimitation Commission has increased seats in Jammu. On May 5, 2022, the Delimitation Commission ordered increasing six seats in Jammu, a BJP bastion, and only one in Kashmir, triggering a protest from the Kashmir-based political parties. The last delimitation in J&K came in 1995.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...