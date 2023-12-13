Supreme Court judgment to boost development: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 12

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the verdict of Supreme Court on Article 370 would allow the administration and the Central Government to take the UT to new heights.

He said unprecedented development had been witnessed by the UT since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. He said that deprived sections, who suffered for decades, would be provided justice due to the decision.

“The SC verdict made it clear that the resolution passed by Parliament for the benefit of the people of J&K was constitutional. I welcome the judgment which is bound to further strengthen the roots of unity and integrity of the nation,” the L-G said.

The L-G was addressing people during the unveiling ceremony of statue of General Zorawar Singh, at University of Jammu. He also paid tributes to the warrior and military genius on his martyrdom day.

He said J&K had become hub of tourism and not terrorism. “Infrastructure, job opportunities and development have been witnessed in the Union Territory for past four years,” he added.

