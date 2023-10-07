 Supreme Court rejects plea for relaxation of upper age limit for J&K Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2023 : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Supreme Court rejects plea for relaxation of upper age limit for J&K Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2023

Supreme Court rejects plea for relaxation of upper age limit for J&K Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2023

23 candidates aged between 36 and 38 years had moved petition in High Court seeking one-time age relaxation, which was dismissed

Supreme Court rejects plea for relaxation of upper age limit for J&K Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam 2023

The Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking directions to relax the upper age limit of 35 years for the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2023. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 7

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking directions to relax the upper age limit of 35 years for the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2023.

“We are not inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition under Article 136 of the Constitution,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Friday, dismissing the petition against the October 4 verdict of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that had refused to relax the upper-age limit.

Earlier, the CJI agreed to take up the matter following an urgent ‘mentioning’ made by the petitioner’s counsel who submitted that the examination was scheduled on Sunday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission had notified that the maximum age of a candidate to be eligible to appear for the examination must be 35 years as on January 1, 2023.

As many as 23 candidates aged between 36 and 38 years had moved the high court seeking one-time age relaxation due to the withdrawal of posts they had applied for in 2019 when they were still eligible.

Citing the February 15, 2022 notification issued by the General Administration Department granting one-time age relaxation to candidates who had previously applied for withdrawn posts, they had sought a similar relief.

However, pointing out that the withdrawn posts were governed under the Jammu and Kashmir Dehi Adalats Act, 2013 and were not part of the current selection process, the high court dismissed their petition.

The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service (Judicial) Recruitment Rules, 1967, did not contain provisions for relaxation in the minimum or upper age limit, it noted.

“The petitioners, thus, cannot seek relaxation as a matter of right, if they are otherwise not eligible merely because they could not participate in the selection process in the year 2019, when the posts were withdrawn,” the HC had said, adding the petitioners had multiple opportunities to participate in previous selection processes held between 2009 and 2018.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court recommends dismissal of Fazilka judge from service

2
Punjab

55% seats vacant, Punjab technical colleges move Supreme Court

3
Himachal

Government mulls Shimla-Parwanoo ropeway to cut travel time

4
World

Palestinians say 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation after Hamas assault leaves 70 dead in Israel

5
Diaspora

2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia

6
Business

From Oct 8, return Rs 2,000 notes at 19 RBI offices

7
India

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

8
Trending

Here is the first look of Air India plane after logo, design change

9
Chandigarh

Traffic held up in Kharar as mishap triggers scuffle

10
Sports

Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

Israeli military says it is striking targets in Gaza Strip as air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem

Palestinians say 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation after Hamas assault leaves 70 dead in Israel

Escalation comes after weeks of heightened tensions along Is...

‘Avoid unnecessary movement’: Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory, urges Indians to remain vigilant

‘Avoid unnecessary movement’: Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory; PM Modi says stand in solidarity with Israel

Advisory gave relevant phone numbers in case of emergency an...

Asian Games: India finish with historic 107 medals, 28 of them gold

Asian Games: India finish with historic 107 medals, 28 of them gold

No Indian athlete in the fray in a couple of events schedule...

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

China called the US action 'economic coercion and unilateral...

15 killed as strong earthquake and several aftershocks reported in western Afghanistan

15 killed as strong earthquake and several aftershocks reported in western Afghanistan

Five powerful earthquakes strike Herat around noon, says a c...


Cities

View All

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

3 mobile snatchers held within 4 hours in Amritsar

4 die of asphyxia in Amritsar factory fire

After Supreme Court order, Dal Khalsa warns against construction of Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal

Jor Mela at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib begins

VB raids on house of Manpreet’s gunman

VB raids on house of Manpreet Badal’s gunman

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sub-Inspector, constable caught taking Rs 2.5 lakh in bribe

2 students die by suicide in Chandigarh

Punjab BJP holds protest against AAP Government over SYL issue

Chandigarh tricity a step closer to having Metro; RITES presents its inception report

Secretly filmed in washroom during IIT-Delhi fest, allege Bharti College students; sweeper arrested

Secretly filmed in washroom during IIT-Delhi fest, allege Bharti College students; sweeper arrested

Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Will seek withdrawal of tax notices to online gaming companies: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

Delhi's Kejriwal govt donates Rs 10 cr to Himachal Pradesh relief fund

Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro project in cold storage

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

AAP leaders stage dharna over Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Punjab Govt allows farmers another week to remove sand from fields

2 get life sentence for double murder

Marginal farmer’s daughters win gold medals in Khedan Watan Punjab Dian

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

Missing youth’s body found in Ganda Nullah

AAP protests arrest of MP Sanjay Singh

Meeting reviews progress of project

Man violates minor, nabbed

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

Patiala district logs 10 new cases

Modern School emerge winners in Under-17 boys’ cricket tournament

PSPCL union ends protest

Four cell phones recovered from Patiala Central Jail