 Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta writes to MHA about the ‘serious security lapse’; says Malik could have escaped or been killed

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 21

The Supreme Court was on Friday shocked to see Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik appear before it as there was no order passed by it seeking his appearance in person.

A Jammu Special Court had in September last year sought Malik’s appearance for cross-examination of witnesses in the 1989 abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed. The Supreme Court had in April stayed the orders requiring his physical presence. He is also accused of killing four IAF personnel.

Serving a life term in Tihar Jail following his conviction in a terror-funding case, Malik was to be presented before the top court for a hearing on the CBI’s plea against the Jammu court order.

As a Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta expressed surprise over Malik’s physical appearance, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there was no such order passed by the top court.

Justice Datta chose to recuse from hearing the matter.

Later, the Solicitor General wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlighting the “serious security lapse”.

“It is my firm view that this is a serious security lapse. A person with terrorist and secessionist background like Yasin Malik who is not only a convict in a terror-funding case but has known connections with terror organisations in Pakistan could have escaped, could have been forcibly taken away or could have been killed,” Mehta wrote.

Even the Supreme Court’s security would have been put to a serious risk if any untoward incident were to happen, he said, adding, there was an MHA order with regard to Malik under Section 268 of the Criminal Procedure Code which prevented jail authorities from bringing the said convict out of jail premises for security reasons.

“In any view of the matter so long as the order under Section 268 of CrP Code subsists, jail authorities had no power to bring him out of jail premises nor did they have any reason to do so…I consider this to be a matter serious enough to once again bring it to your personal notice so that suitable action/steps can be taken at your end,” Mehta wrote.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Supreme Court #Yasin Malik

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

MNC manager electrocuted at Delhi gym

2
Trending

Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

3
Ludhiana

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

4
Punjab

Patiala: Deluge throws up ornaments, 2-wheelers, reptiles

5
Nation

Modi surname defamation case: No immediate relief for Rahul Gandhi

6
Nation

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

7
Nation

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

8
Editorials

Manipur horror

9
Punjab

Attempt to raze bundh by Haryana officials: Sangrur villagers

10
Himachal

Kullu village cut off, IAF copter sent for patients

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

Top News

Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

District judge A K Vishvesh directed the ASI to submit a rep...

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

The husband of one of two women paraded naked is a Kargil wa...

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case o...

Govt ready for discussion in Lok Sabha on May 4 incident in Manipur: Rajnath Singh

Govt ready for discussion on Manipur, says Rajnath Singh as Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day amid uproar

As soon as the House meets, the members of the opposition pa...

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rejendra Gudha who questioned own govt record on women’s safety

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacks minister Rejendra Gudha who questioned own govt record on women’s safety

Gudha had said, 'The way we have failed to provide security ...


Cities

View All

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Water level in Ravi expected to ebb; Dhaliwal visits area

Three youths attack cops during checking in Chatiwind area

State of amenities: Park in White Avenue Colony lacks proper maintenance

Knotty affair: Hanging wires a blot on Jalebi Wala Chowk

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon on Chandigarh MC garbage collection vehicles

Punjab govt to promote Phulkari, impart training to 125 women artisans at 5 locations

Dadu Majra dump: High Court puts Chandigarh MC on notice

Youths shot at with airgun at Sector 46 market in Chandigarh

Rains leave Chandigarh roads in tatters

Ordinance row: Will examine if Parliament can abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi, says Supreme Court

Ordinance row: Will examine if Parliament can abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi, says Supreme Court

Yamuna’s water level likely to rise, Delhi govt directs officials to maintain vigil

Asian Games trials exemption to Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia: Delhi High Court to pronounce order on Saturday

Delhi: Ordinance issue will go to Constitution Bench

Delhi govt issues advisory on water-borne diseases

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, K’thala

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, Kapurthala

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Breach in Beas embankment leaves Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi inundated

Jalandhar: Livestock suffering from diseases, face shortage of fodder

Jilted lover opens fire at girl's father, brother in Hoshiarpur village

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

Noorwala Road potholes serious threat, residents seek speedy action

GHS, Salem Tabri: Poor upkeep, inadequate amenities add to govt school students’ woes

Two persons electrocuted at Dhandari Khurd

Altercation during handing over of village land in Patiala leaves police personnel, villagers injur

Altercation during handing over of village land in Patiala leaves police personnel, villagers injured

Remove water from vacant plots, says Patiala DC

Patiala: Deluge throws up ornaments, 2-wheelers, reptiles

Sewer men, safai workers ill-equipped

Five car-borne youths loot Rs 70K, mobile phone