 Supreme Court to deliver verdict on petitions challenging nullification of Article 370 on December 11 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Supreme Court to deliver verdict on petitions challenging nullification of Article 370 on December 11

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on petitions challenging nullification of Article 370 on December 11

Five-judge Constitution Bench had reserved the verdict on September 5 after hearing marathon arguments from petitioners and Centre for 16 days

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on petitions challenging nullification of Article 370 on December 11

The top court would decide if the changes made on August 5 and August 6, 2019 that ended the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir – were constitutionally valid or not. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 7

The Supreme will deliver on Monday its verdict on petitions challenging the nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice SK Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant – had reserved the verdict on September 5 after hearing marathon arguments from the petitioners and the Centre for 16 days.

The top court would decide if the changes made on August 5 and August 6, 2019 that ended the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir – were constitutionally valid or not.

At the close of arguments, the Bench said if any party to the case wanted to file a brief written submission/note, they could do it.

On behalf of the petitioners senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Gopal Subramanium, Rajeev Dhavan, Zaffar Shah, Dushyant Dave, Gopal Sankaranarayan and others had assailed the constitutional changes made in August 2019.

The petitioners challenged the abrogation of Article 370 mainly on the ground that it was a political decision which lacked constitutional backing as the procedure provided for in the Constitution, particularly the requirement of recommendation of J&K Constituent Assembly, for abrogation of the provision was not followed.

As the J&K Constituent Assembly ceased to exist in 1957, Article 370 became permanent, Sibal had argued.

On behalf of the Centre and some intervenors, Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates Harish Salve, Rakesh Dwivedi, V Giri and others had defended the abrogation of Article 370 terming it a historic move that demolished the barriers in constitutional and emotional integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.

The arguments were centered around, the Instrument of Accession (IoA), Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly, Article 370, Article 367, Article 368, the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories, imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, 2018, followed by imposition of President’s rule in the erstwhile state on December 19, 2018 and its extension on July 3, 2019.

During the hearing, the Bench had said once the Instrument of Accession (IoA) signed by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1948 got subsumed in a post-Constitution document indicating transfer of power, the IoA can’t act as a fetter on Parliament’s powers.

On August 31, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it’s ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir anytime and now it’s for the Election Commission to take a call. “The Central Government is ready for elections anytime now. Till date updating of the voters’ list was going on… which is substantially over. Some part is remaining that the Election Commission is doing,” the Solicitor General had said.

However, on restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehta had said it’s progressing to become a state. He, however, has refused to give a definite time frame, saying “We’re dealing with an extremely extraordinary situation.”

Emphasising that the overall situation has improved, the Centre had said that compared to 2018, terror attacks were down by 45% and Infiltration was reduced by 90% while tourism was showing signs of revival.

“In 2018, organised bandhs were 52 -- they are nil now… The terrorist initiated instances are reduced by 45.2%. I’m comparing the 2018 situation with the 2023 situation. Infiltration reduced by 90.2%... Law and order events… stone pelting etc. reduced by 97.2%... Security persons’ casualty is reduced by 65.9%. These are factors agencies would take into consideration,” Mehta had submitted.

#Article 370 #Jammu #Kashmir #Ladakh #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

2
India

New promotion policy for Colonel, above ranks from January

3
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

4
Chandigarh

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

5
India

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

6
Punjab

28 Haryana, Punjab, HP districts among 310 'most vulnerable' to climate change

7
Punjab

PM security lapse in Jan 2022: Take action against erring officers or we will act, Centre warns Punjab

8
Patiala

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

9
Punjab

Ferozepur DSP booked on graft charge

10
India

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; 11 ministers also sworn in

Don't Miss

View All
Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Top News

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on petitions challenging nullification of Article 370 on December 11

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on petitions challenging nullification of Article 370 on December 11

Five-judge Constitution Bench had reserved the verdict on Se...

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar, two hearings on appeal held

Next hearing soon, closely following matter and extending al...

4 Union Ministers given additional portfolios after President accepts resignations of MPs elected to assemblies

4 Union Ministers given additional portfolios after President accepts resignations of MPs elected to assemblies

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; 11 ministers also sworn in

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend the...

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Flags concerns to US, Canada over Pannun’s threat to Air Ind...


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Graft: Milk plant manager sent to two-day Vigilance Bureau remand in Mohali

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

3-yr-old girl falls to death from building's third floor in Noida

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana