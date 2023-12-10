Supreme Court verdict to meet public’s expectations, says DPAP

PTI

Jammu, December 9

Expressing hope that the Supreme Court judgment on Article 370 would meet the expectations of the people of J&K, Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Saturday flayed the BJP-led government for delaying Assembly polls and restoring statehood.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on December 11 on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

“Our party is fully confident that the apex court’s verdict will do justice with the people of J&K and address their expectations, sentiment and also take into account their welfare,” DPAP general secretary and former minister RS Chib told reporters here.

Chib, who was flanked by the party’s chief spokesperson Salman Nizami and Jammu provincial president Jugal Kishore Sharma, said they were hopeful that the highest court in the country would ensure return of whatever was snatched from the people “unconstitutionally” on August 5, 2019.

