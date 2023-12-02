Suresh Raina J&K's youth voter awareness ambassador

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 1

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has been appointed as the youth voter awareness ambassador for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. UT’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole announced the decision and presented a letter to Raina in this regard in Jammu today.

The CEO said that being a cricket legend, Suresh Raina holds considerable influence, particularly among the youth. “This influence can be harnessed to encourage more individuals to participate in the electoral process, leading to higher voter turnout and greater civic engagement,” he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Raina appealed to the youth of J&K to come forward and get themselves registered as voters before December 9, 2023. He added that it is very necessary for healthy democracy that people should vote in large numbers.

Raina is currently participating in the Legends League Cricket matches taking place in Jammu. The fourth and final match in Jammu will feature Bhilwara Kings against Raina’s team, Urbanrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking about popularity of cricket in J&K, Raina said, “We are witnessing that many players from J&K are playing well and hope that in coming time more and more people would come up at national and international level.”

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in all parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, with January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.

According to the notification, individuals aged 18 or above on January 1, 2024, can enrol in the electoral rolls by submitting ‘Form No. 6’ for new elector registration by December 9.

Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha was also present on the occasion.

#Jammu #Kashmir