Surgeons get specialised training at GMC Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 16

Renowned surgeons from across the country convened at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, Srinagar, for specialised training in laparoscopic hernia procedures, marking a significant stride in elevating surgical expertise in the region.

Professor Dr Iqbal Saleem Mir, Head of the Department, Surgery, at SMHS Hospital, affiliated with the Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, described this achievement as commendable, reflecting GMC Srinagar’s ability to attract and train professionals from outside the region.

Seven surgeons from various parts of India, visiting GMC Srinagar for the first time, underwent training in advanced laparoscopic hernia surgery. Post-training, surgeons praised the Surgery Department faculty for sharing valuable skills and knowledge.

Dr Hardeep Singh from Chandigarh remarked on the transformative experience gained from exposure to diverse surgical approaches, noting that learning from surgeons outside his usual setting broadened his understanding of laparoscopic techniques. Dr Sunali Mithal, a participant from Delhi, emphasised the importance of learning different techniques from experts for patient safety.

Dr Mir said the effort aimed to enhance the medical community’s proficiency in laparoscopic techniques, fostering a cross-cultural exchange of medical expertise.

