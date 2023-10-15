Suspended DSP granted bail in corruption case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 14

An anti-corruption court in Srinagar on Saturday granted interim bail to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Adil Mushtaq Sheikh, who was suspended over corruption, extortion and fraud charges last month.

The court of special judge, anti-corruption, Srinagar, granted bail to Sheikh till October 21, which is also the next date of hearing.

Advocate Farooq Ahmad Kathwari, counsel for accused, said interim bail had been granted on a surety of Rs 50,000.

On September 21, he was arrested on charges of corruption and aiding the release of an overground worker. A five-member special investigation team, led by the SP, South City division, has been probing the case. Sheikh’s career trajectory had taken a significant turn earlier this year when he was attached to the office of Special DG (Crime) amid allegations of professional misconduct. Subsequently, he was posted as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Indian Reserve Police.

Adil landed in a controversy in December 2016 when, as a probationary officer, he removed the tinted film from the vehicle of Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, attracting widespread attention and discussion.

