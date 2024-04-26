Suspicious balloon recovered from Samba

ANI

Samba, April 25

Ahead of the second phase of polling, an aircraft-shaped suspicious balloon, having the logo of PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) written on it, was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Thursday, police sources said. Security forces swung into action after the balloon was recovered just 3 to 4 kilometres away from the border.

The toy balloon was found on the banks of Devak river near Rakh Barotian village of Samba district. The security forces are already on alert to avert any infiltration from across the border in an attempt to disrupt Lok Sabha elections. The Devak river goes flows towards Pakistan and at some point in time, it has also been a favourite infiltration route. Meanwhile, Samba police have taken possession of the balloon and started an investigation. At present, no other object or suspicious thing has been found with the balloon.

