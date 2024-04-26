Suspicious balloon recovered from Samba

Samba, April 25
Ahead of the second phase of polling, an aircraft-shaped suspicious balloon, having the logo of PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) written on it, was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Thursday, police sources said. Security forces swung into action after the balloon was recovered just 3 to 4 kilometres away from the border.
The toy balloon was found on the banks of Devak river near Rakh Barotian village of Samba district. The security forces are already on alert to avert any infiltration from across the border in an attempt to disrupt Lok Sabha elections. The Devak river goes flows towards Pakistan and at some point in time, it has also been a favourite infiltration route. Meanwhile, Samba police have taken possession of the balloon and started an investigation. At present, no other object or suspicious thing has been found with the balloon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...