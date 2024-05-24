Suspicious movement along IB: Security forces conduct search operations in J-K’s Samba as precautionary measure

PTI

Jammu, May 24

Security forces on Friday conducted search operations in many villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district following reports of “suspicious movement” in the Bein-Lalachak forward area, officials said.

Drones were also deployed for surveillance during the operation, launched as a precautionary measure, they said.

Security forces conducted house-to-house verification in the border belt following reports of “suspicious movement” along the International Border (IB), the officials said.

The operation group commenced its search operation in the Bein-Lalachak forward area along the IB on Friday after reports of movement of some suspicious people, they said.

The ‘Black Panther’ Operations Command Vehicle was also used during the searches as security personnel combed farmlands and bushy areas besides villages, the officials said. Personnel also checked identification documents of people living close to the border.

The operation in under way and many forward villages, including Manguchek, Sadechek, Regal and Chahwal, have been searched.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir