Suspicious object detected, destroyed on Srinagar-Baramulla road

Srinagar, December 27
Security forces averted a major tragedy on Wednesday with the timely detection of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by terrorists along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla road was suspended temporarily after a gas cylinder was detected by the roadside at Lawaypora on the busy highway during routine patrolling by security forces in the morning, they said.
A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the suspected IED through a controlled explosion without causing any damage, they said.
The traffic has been restored on the road.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Have full faith that Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, Rajnath Singh says in Rajouri
The minister is on a day-long J-K tour to review the securit...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...