Suspicious objects create panic in Kupwara district

Srinagar, October 13

Security personnel came across suspicious objects in Kupwara district on Friday which were destroyed later, officials said. Initially, these were suspected to be explosives but an examination established that urea, a non-lethal substance, was stuffed inside two gas cylinders. Policemen are probing the motive behind concealing the objects in the area. A road opening party of the Army detected the two small gas cylinders on the roadside at Odipora in Kralgund, the officials said. The discovery created panic in the area.

Authorities urged the people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or object to the nearest police unit.

The cylinders were destroyed in a controlled manner by the Army’s road opening party in collaboration with personnel from the 30 Rashtriya Rifles and the Handwara police. The police stated that the objects were found concealed under some bushes, approximately 100 metres from the Ganapora crossing, leading towards Udipura. “The authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the motive behind keeping the same and those responsible for placing these cylinders in the bushes. Security measures have been reinforced in the vicinity to ensure the safety and well-being of the local community,” the police stated.

The local authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or objects to the nearest police unit, it added.

