Sustainable tourism must for Ladakh: President Droupadi Murmu

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 31

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said sustainable and responsible tourism was important for Ladakh to protect its natural beauty and environment.

Murmu, while addressing the Foundation Day celebrations of Ladakh at Leh, said the government had been taking several steps to ensure the carbon neutrality of the region. “Development of infrastructure in Ladakh is being stressed which is also ensuring economic and tourism development. However, sustainable and responsible tourism is important to protect the environment of the region,” she said on the first day of her two-day Ladakh visit.

She noted that the Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil had strengthened the grassroots democracy and had taken meaningful steps for the development of Ladakh, especially for the youth employment. She also said the Budget provisions for Ladakh had been increased five times in the past four years.

“Public Sector Undertakings have started working for the development of green energy. The world’s first high altitude green hydrogen fueling station is being set up in Leh by the NTPC. Recently, the Central Government approved the Green Energy Corridor Project in Ladakh. Under this project, renewable energy projects with a capacity of 13000 MW will be connected to the Power Grid through inter-state transmission system,” she said.

Earlier in the day, she was received by Lieutenant Governor BD Mishra and Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande at Leh.

“On November 1, the President will visit the Siachen base camp and interact with troops,” a spokesperson said.

