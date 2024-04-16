SVEEP team holds voter awareness camp in Nubra

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 15

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Team, Leh, organised an awareness camp on voting rights and electoral participation in Nubra valley.

Awareness camps were held at last border villages of Nubra valley, including Thang and Tyakshi. Besides, awareness camp was also held at Khimi, Tongsted and Warshi with labourers at Siachen Base camp.

The camp conveyed the importance of voter awareness, registration, and turnout in shaping the future of the community and the nation at large.

Participants, including nomadic families, were informed about their rights and responsibilities. They were also equipped to make informed decisions during elections and contribute to the democratic process.

