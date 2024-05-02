SVEEP team holds voter awareness camps

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 1

The SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) team recently held two back-to-back voter awareness camps in Sumoor village of Ladakh. State Nodal Officer, SVEEP, Ladakh, Tsewang Morup delivered a speech emphasising the essential components of SVEEP. He highlighted the importance of providing correct, complete, clear, and timely information to raise knowledge and understanding among citizens and voters about the upcoming election.

Additionally, he reiterated the SVEEP team’s objective to motivate and inspire disinterested and alienated citizens, addressing apathy and scepticism, ultimately facilitating greater participation by making the electoral process voter-friendly.

State Icon, SVEEP, Phonsok Ladakhi engaged the villagers of Sumoor and students of Government Higher Secondary School by singing election songs.

In his speech, he emphasised that SVEEP aims to educate the electorate on the value of each vote, and the right and duty of exercising one’s franchise.

District Icon, SVEEP, Stanzin Dorjai Gya highlighted that SVEEP’s goal is to empower citizens to register and ethically vote, while disseminating the spirit of participative democracy.

Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), Sumoor, Mohd Salim shared that the voting percentage in Sumoor was around 50% in the last Lok Sabha election, significantly lower compared to Kargil district. He urged voters to cast their precious vote on May 20 and become a part of the largest democracy in the world.

AERO, Nubra, Tufail Iqbal appealed to the people to cast their votes to increase the voting percentage.

