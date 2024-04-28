Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari seeks public support

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 27

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has said his party, upon poll victory, would work to hold regional parties and their leaders accountable for “their involvement in killing innocent people” in J&K. He said his party would ensure that such leaders face the full force of justice.

He made these remarks while addressing a public rally in the Mujgund area of the Batamallo constituency. Bukhari appealed to people to vote in favour of party candidate Mohammad Ashraf Mir in the Lok Sabha elections in Srinagar constituency. “He (Ashraf) can truly represent the sentiments of the J&K people in Parliament,” he said.

While naming the Congress, the PDP and the NC, Bukhari said, “None other than the country’s Home Minister has revealed that these parties have been responsible for killings in fake encounters in the past. I promise you that if the Apni Party receives the public mandate, it will ensure justice.”

#Kashmir #Srinagar