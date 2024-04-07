Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari urges admn to make adequate arrangements for Eid

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today called upon the administration to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place for the upcoming auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement, he said, “I urge the administration to ensure all necessary arrangements, including adequate availability of essential commodities in the markets, and uninterrupted water and power supply to consumers for the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.”

“The administration must remain vigilant to ensure that essential commodities such as ration, mutton, chicken, vegetables, fruits, bakery products, LPG, etc., remain available in adequate quantities in the markets,” he added.

Bukhari also urged the departments concerned to ensure arrangements for sanitation facilities, especially at the places where congregational prayers are to be held. He also emphasised facilitating hassle-free transport service for the people on the auspicious occasion.

Furthermore, the Apni Party chief emphasised the need for conducting market inspections during these days. “Shopkeepers and traders found failing to maintain the quality of food items, selling expired products, or not displaying rate lists of essential commodities should be dealt with according to the law. Also, the administration, particularly key department officials, should be accessible to the public in case they have any complaints to bring to the notice of these officials,” he said.

