TADA court rejects bail of separatists arrested after Srinagar hotel raid

Srinagar, September 25
A TADA court has rejected the bail plea of around a dozen Hurriyat and JKLF activists who were booked under UAPA recently after arresting them in a raid on a hotel in Srinagar.
A special TADA Court has rejected the bail application of 10 activists of JKLF and Hurriyat who were arrested and booked under UAPA recently.
They were arrested in July this year after a police spokesperson said that search was conducted on basis of credible information about meeting of some ex-terrorists of JKLF and erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar.
“They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & hurriyat,” a spokesperson then added on X.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA; says would lead a separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Said the BJP state leadership has been defaming late CN Anna...
Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final
India defeat Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’
The felicitation took place in Canadian Parliament in the pr...
Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case
The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...