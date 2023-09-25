TADA court rejects bail of separatists arrested after Srinagar hotel raid

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 25

A TADA court has rejected the bail plea of around a dozen Hurriyat and JKLF activists who were booked under UAPA recently after arresting them in a raid on a hotel in Srinagar.

A special TADA Court has rejected the bail application of 10 activists of JKLF and Hurriyat who were arrested and booked under UAPA recently.

They were arrested in July this year after a police spokesperson said that search was conducted on basis of credible information about meeting of some ex-terrorists of JKLF and erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar.

“They were brought to Kothibagh PS for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF & hurriyat,” a spokesperson then added on X.

