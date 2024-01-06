Take adequate measures against deepfakes: ADGP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 5

In view of increasing cases of cybercrime, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain on Friday today issued directions to the officials to deal with the pertaining cases, especially related to deepfakes, in the most p rofessional manner.

Cyber cell in every district of Jammu We will put more human and technological efforts to deal with cases related to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and deepfakes. Cyber cells would be made operational in every district of Jammu. Anand Jain, ADGP, Jammu

During his visit to the Cyber police station, Jammu, the ADGP insisted to put more human and technological efforts to deal with forthcoming cyber cases related to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and deep fakes.

“Cyber cells investigation teams would be made operational at district headquarters level in every district of the Jammu division so that the innocent public may not feel the hardship in reporting various types of cybercrimes,” the ADGP said. He assured that all possible efforts would be taken up to further strengthen the cyber police station with men and advance technology.

The ADGP also enquired about the progress of the construction of cyber police station building and insisted to speed-up the pace of the construction work in consultation with the construction agency concerned, so that it could be made operational at an earliest.

Directions were given for vigorously increasing the pace of cyber awareness at every level to aware the masses about various types of cybercrimes to prevent them from being cheated of their hard-earned money by the online fraudsters/cyber criminals. Superintendent of Police, Cyber, Kameshwar Puri, apprised the ADGP with the functioning of various online portals being handled by the cyber police.

The ADGP was also apprised of various kinds of cybercrimes like financial frauds, social media-related cases like sextortion, malware attacks, cybersecurity breaches, cyberterrorism etc.

The senior police officer was also apprised that more than Rs 1.25 crore has been recovered by the cyber police station.

