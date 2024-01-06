 Take adequate measures against deepfakes: ADGP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Take adequate measures against deepfakes: ADGP

Take adequate measures against deepfakes: ADGP

Take adequate measures against deepfakes: ADGP

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 5

In view of increasing cases of cybercrime, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain on Friday today issued directions to the officials to deal with the pertaining cases, especially related to deepfakes, in the most p rofessional manner.

Cyber cell in every district of Jammu

We will put more human and technological efforts to deal with cases related to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and deepfakes. Cyber cells would be made operational in every district of Jammu. Anand Jain, ADGP, Jammu

During his visit to the Cyber police station, Jammu, the ADGP insisted to put more human and technological efforts to deal with forthcoming cyber cases related to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and deep fakes.

“Cyber cells investigation teams would be made operational at district headquarters level in every district of the Jammu division so that the innocent public may not feel the hardship in reporting various types of cybercrimes,” the ADGP said. He assured that all possible efforts would be taken up to further strengthen the cyber police station with men and advance technology.

The ADGP also enquired about the progress of the construction of cyber police station building and insisted to speed-up the pace of the construction work in consultation with the construction agency concerned, so that it could be made operational at an earliest.

Directions were given for vigorously increasing the pace of cyber awareness at every level to aware the masses about various types of cybercrimes to prevent them from being cheated of their hard-earned money by the online fraudsters/cyber criminals. Superintendent of Police, Cyber, Kameshwar Puri, apprised the ADGP with the functioning of various online portals being handled by the cyber police.

The ADGP was also apprised of various kinds of cybercrimes like financial frauds, social media-related cases like sextortion, malware attacks, cybersecurity breaches, cyberterrorism etc.

The senior police officer was also apprised that more than Rs 1.25 crore has been recovered by the cyber police station.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Deepfake #Jammu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Punjab

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

3
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

4
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

5
Haryana

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

6
Delhi

AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

7
Trending

Watch video: Dog eats up $4,000 in cash; owner 'almost has a heart attack’

8
Punjab

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

9
Business

Canada-based Brookfield to acquire India business of American Tower Corporation for USD 2 billion

10
World

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board

Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board

15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...

India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24

India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24

NSO estimates beat RBI forecast

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet

Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean

The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...

Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC

Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC

Upholds High Court order on TN minister


Cities

View All

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

Amritsar district administration puts ban on sale, storage, use of kite string till February 12

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

Customs puts it on record, installs Surinder Singh Azad’s photo in Attari for his feats

Harbhajan Singh ETO pays surprise visit to Powercom office in Tarn Taran

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGI all set for April opening

2 Aadhaars in one name: Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks details in same-sex marriage case

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Chandigarh retains the ‘water plus’ status for 3rd year

AQI improves to 333 in Delhi

AQI improves to 333 in Delhi

Home Ministry orders CBI probe into supply of substandard drugs in Delhi govt hospitals

Funds for Farishtey scheme: SC asks L-G to file affidavit on Delhi Govt’s plea

DCW dealt with 1.7L cases in 8 yrs: Report

Congress launches ‘Join your booth’ campaign

Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Infant’s body exhumed on court orders

Congress failed to protect Khaira, case against him bogus: Jakhar

Government-backed Banga NRI Sabha chief

Gaping loopholes in police version in DSP murder case

Bogus staff: MC chief recommends FIR against 51, seven suspended

Bogus staff: MC chief recommends FIR against 51, seven suspended

Protect yourself from intense cold conditions, city residents told

79K new vehicles registered in city in 2023, 65 per cent up than 2021

CP flags off PCR vehicles equipped with dashcams

Two youngsters among 3 killed in road mishaps

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Attempts to pass electricity Bill will be opposed: AIPEF

Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands