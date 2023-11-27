Take steps to ensure peaceful atmosphere: IGP to officials

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 26

Kashmir IGP VK Birdi today chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar, directing police officers to enhance security surveillance of vital establishments besides ensuring security of vulnerable persons in the city.

He urged upon them to take all necessary measures for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in the Valley. Birdi asked the officials to keep a close watch on anti-national and anti-social elements, besides taking stringent action against such elements, including troublemakers and rumourmongers. He emphasised upon them that they had to be more vigilant and proactive on ground to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Srinagar city.

The IGP emphasised upon the officers to keep strict surveillance over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under law against them.

The meeting was attended DIG (Central Kashmir range) Sujit Kumar, Srinagar SSP Ashish Kumar Mishra among others.

The discussions covered a range of crucial topics pertaining to the security scenario in the district. The IGP emphasised on comprehensive evaluation of the current security threats and challenges faced in the district. He directed the officers to ensure that law enforcement agencies were prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any security incidents.

He laid stress on the importance of seamless coordination among different branches of law enforcement to enhance the overall security apparatus. The officer highlighted the exploring strategies to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the community, with a focus on building trust and cooperation.

The Kashmir IGP also laid stress on strengthening the intelligence-sharing mechanisms to stay ahead of potential threats and criminal activities.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar