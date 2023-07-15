 Tale of deceit: One woman, 27 grooms & trail of broken hearts : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Tale of deceit: One woman, 27 grooms & trail of broken hearts

Tale of deceit: One woman, 27 grooms & trail of broken hearts

Kashmir woman booked, yet to be identified

Tale of deceit: One woman, 27 grooms & trail of broken hearts

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock file photo



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, July 14

A woman in Jammu and Kashmir managed to marry and cheat 27 grooms, robbing them off their jewellery and cash.

The astonishing saga finally came to a dramatic end when unsuspecting grooms, bound together by their shared misfortune, converged on a local police station, only to discover that they had fallen victim to the same woman. “A local middleman approached me, saying I will have to pay Rs 2 lakh to a woman in order to marry her,” said Altaf Mir from Budgam.

After paying Rs 2 lakh as ‘meher’, a mandatory payment or gift that the Muslim groom is required to give to the bride as part of the marriage contract, the broker arranged his marriage with the woman in April last year. “After two weeks of marriage, she went to see her parents in Rajouri one morning and vanished,” he said.

Under the cover of love and marriage, the woman skillfully manipulated her unsuspecting victims in Budgam district of Kashmir by expertly weaving a web of deceit. With a well-rehearsed script, she would marry each man, promising eternal devotion, only to abruptly vanish, citing a visit to her parents’ home as a reason for her departure.

Ran away after two weeks of marriage

A local middleman approached me, saying I will have to pay Rs 2 lakh to a woman in order to marry her. After two weeks of marriage last year, she went to see her parents in Rajouri one morning and vanished. —Altaf Mir, A victim

Little did grooms know that this was a ploy to move on to her next victim. The shocking revelation of this fraud unfolded gradually as victims began to piece together their eerily similar stories. A shared sense of desperation led them to a police station in Budgam district. Nisar Ahmed, another Budgam resident, said the woman went to hospital with his mother and escaped. Behind the scenes of this elaborate deception lay a network of brokers who facilitated the conniving woman's marriage schemes.

These brokers, driven by greed, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the fraudulent unions. The police have registered a case against her and the probe in underway. They are also trying to track down the woman and her associates.

Abid Zahoor Andrabi, the lawyer of the victims, suspected a larger inter-district racket involving multiple accomplices, highlighting the woman's aliases on marriage documents as Zaheen, Ilayas, and Shaheena, with her true identity remaining unknown.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

2
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

3
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

4
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

5
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

6
Delhi EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

7
Punjab

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

8
Nation

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

9
Himachal

Water level in crucial Himachal dams almost double than normal, in Punjab 64 per cent above 10-year average

10
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

India, France talk defence co-production

India, France talk defence co-production

Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM


Cities

View All

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Soon, avail PGI superspeciality services over phone

Chandigarh schoolgirls to get training in self-defence; initiative rolled out

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Residents raise hue & cry over passage given to stone crushers' owners by panchayat of Rampur village

Arshdeep’s body found three days after it was swept away in floods

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

MC launches helpline to lift carcasses