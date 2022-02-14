Talks with Pak on Kashmir necessary, says Mehbooba

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 13

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has said New Delhi has to talk to Islamabad to resolve the Kashmir issue, which has not gone away with the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, she said she was conscious that she would be labelled as anti-national for talking about the dialogue with Pakistan “because whoever speaks against the BJP or its agenda or even (Nathuram) Godse, will be labelled anti-India.”

The government will have to talk to its neighbour Pakistan today or tomorrow or some other day to resolve the issue of Kashmir and to stop the bloodshed, Mufti said.

To a question that the Centre had denied talking to Pakistan about J&K and instead wanted to talk about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, she said, “First, they (BJP) should talk about China making inroads into Ladakh day-by-day.”

“That (POK) is also a part of this J&K and not of Pakistan. The ceasefire worked after India and Pakistan talked to each other. They are shying from accepting that they are talking to Pakistan… After all, their biggest leader (former Prime Minister) Vajpayee went to Pakistan, Modi went to Pakistan, so they will have to talk to them and there is no other alternative,” she said.

On the arrest of journalists, Mufti urged international bodies to raise voices for their immediate release. “No one is feeling safe. Journalism is seen as a crime and truth is being throttled. Many journalists including Sajad Gul, Fahad Shah and others are behind the bars.”