Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Army commander

'Pakistan has created a facade of proxy outfits to give an indigenous colour to the insurgency'

Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Army commander

Kashmiri Pandits raise slogans during a protest against Pakistan over the recent killing of Rahul Bhat in Jammu. PTI Photo

Jammu, May 16

Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-local labourers by militants was to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir.

He also said Pakistan created a facade of proxy ‘tanzeems' (outfits) to give an indigenous colour to the insurgency in the Valley after the country faced pressure internationally to stop sponsoring terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terror organsations like The Resistance Front (TRF), Peoples' Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), Gaznavi Force, United Liberation Front, Geelani Force, Lashkar-e-Mustafa, Lashar-e-Islam and Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighter have been claiming responsibility for terror attacks, particularly selective killings of Hindus in the valley, during the last one-and-a-half-year, as per the reports.

"Due to active diplomacy, there has been tremendous international pressure on Pakistan to put a stop to sponsoring terror in J-K. Consequently, a facade of proxy tanzeems was created to give an indigenous hue (to militancy in Kashmir)," Lt Gen Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, said in an interview to PTI.

He said in the recent past, militants have targeted non-local labourers, Kashmiri Pandits and other contributors of peace, prosperity and well-being of Kashmir, which goes to show that frustration is setting in among the orchestrators of violence and "they are getting desperate".

"Their actions are causing grave human right violations and degrading Kashmiriyat," Lt Gen Dwivedi said. He said notwithstanding a few aberrations, people are aware and they have awakened and developed the courage to negate the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

"I see Jammu and Kashmir regaining its past glory and sustaining the hard-earned peace through sacrifices of the security forces and people," the Army commander said.

He said the successes on the anti-terrorist front are reflections of higher standards of professionalism and jointness among the security forces. "This has led to frustration among the perpetrators of proxy war and desperation to prove that terrorism is alive (in Kashmir)," he added.

Lt Gen Dwivedi further said as a result of extraordinary synergy among the security agencies and the forces, especially the Rashtriya Rifles and other organs of the government, the situation in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir has seen a tremendous improvement since August 2019.

"There has been a considerable improvement in all the parameters of terrorism and violence," he said, adding this has led to frustration among the terrorist leadership and their cross-border mentors.

He said the incidents of attacks against non-local labourers and Kashmiri Pandits have been analysed and appropriate steps are being taken to neutralise these threats. "The overall situation is progressively improving due to the proactive Rashtriya Rifles-gridded deployment leading to a positive and conducive environment for accelerating the developing initiatives of the government," the Army commander said.

He said dividends of peace have started reaching the people and they are further getting motivated to preserve and sustain it.

As per reports, as many as 17 Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) and non-locals have been killed by militants in Kashmir after the special status of J-K was revoked in 2019. In 2021, three KPs, one Sikh and five non-local laboures were killed. Ten KPs and non-local labourers have been shot at and injured by terrorists in South Kashmir and Srinagar so far this year.

Three Kashmiri Hindus have been targeted since March this year. Two of them --Satish Kumar Singh and Rahul Bhat, a revenue department employee — were killed in the attacks. A Kashmiri Pandit, Bal Krishan, who did not migrate in the 1990s and ran a medical shop, was also shot at and injured in Shopian in April. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

2
Entertainment

It's official! The Kapil Sharma Show is coming to an end

3
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

4
Nation

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

5
Haryana

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

6
Punjab

Hundreds of complainants from across Punjab attend AAP Govt’s Lok Milni event to redress grievances

7
Nation

‘Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex’: Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim

8
World

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', Russian Oligarch recorded saying: Report

9
Delhi

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

10
Punjab

Put an end to power theft in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann tells PSPCL

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for third day amid tight security

‘Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex’: Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim

Advocate commissioners will submit their report to court on ...

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala

Hundreds of complainants from across Punjab attend AAP Govt’s Lok Milni event to redress grievances

Hundreds of complainants from across Punjab attend AAP Govt’s Lok Milni event to redress grievances

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had invited people to the event...

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba; 6 pacts signed

India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship will benefit entire humanity: PM Modi

Compares ties between the two neighbours as unshakeable like...

Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Army commander

Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Army commander

'Pakistan has created a facade of proxy outfits to give an i...

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

First 42,000 EV buyers in city to ride high on incentive

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

Explained: Heatwave, its signs, symptoms and measures for protection

Three bags of 'arms & ammo' found in car boot at Mohali

Day after toddler was charred, farmer booked

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh cases

Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

4 Delhi tourists killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

German boys infuse soccer spirit among YFC trainees

Armed robbers target bakery, loot Rs 4,500 cash

YUVAA actors enact Oscar Wilde's one-act tragedy Salome in Punjabi

Open House: What measures should the police take to safeguard people from cyber frauds?

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Creating awareness among traders about their rights: ‘Jago Vyapari Abhiyan’ starts

Covid-19: Two test positive in Ludhiana district

Bacterial blight-resistant rice variety gets approval

Drug peddler couple nabbed with 2-kg opium, 1-quintal poppy husk

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Encroachment on pond land in Vikas Colony, PLC writes to CM

City lads lose to Amritsar in Hot Weather Cricket Championship

Sr Dy Mayor opposes garbage charges in water, sewerage bill

As mercury soars, Health Dept cautions residents