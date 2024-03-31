Tawi Sahitya Lok Utsav showcases literary, cultural diversity on Day 2

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 30

On the second day of the Tawi Sahitya Lok Utsav, a collaborative effort of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and the Indira Gandhi Centre for Arts, Jammu, cultural journalism took centre stage at Dogra village. The event has been designed to highlight the rich cultural heritage of the UT.

A workshop on cultural journalism, hosted at Dogra village, aimed at promoting the cultural heritage and tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir, provided participants valuable insights and perspectives.

Held at the picturesque venue of the JKAACL, the event captivated audience with a diverse range of experiences, including interactive sessions, book launches, poetry recitals and insightful workshops.

The day began with the release of Heena Mahajan’s book titled “Jammu Di Chidi” by Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of Culture.

Afterwards, the event continued with book launches facilitated by the Sarv Bhasha Trust and Subhi Publication, presenting literary creations to eager audiences. The session witnessed unveiling of four captivating literary works, enriching the literary landscape of the region.

Adding to the literary fervour, the IGNCA book stall hosted the book launch of Manoj Misra, a distinguished author, against the backdrop of scholarly discussions and interactions.

Interactive sessions featuring prominent authors from diverse linguistic backgrounds were held at the main stall of the JKAACL, facilitating engaging discussions on various dimensions of literature and culture. The participants had the opportunity to delve into the nuances of language and storytelling, enhancing their understanding of rich cultural tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ambience of the event was enhanced by soul-stirring performances at the poetry sessions, celebrating the poetic traditions of Kashmiri and Pahadi languages.

In addition to literary endeavours, the participants immersed themselves in the world of short stories at designated parks, where talented storytellers showcased their literary prowess.

