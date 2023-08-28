Teacher, principal suspended for thrashing Kathua student

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 27

The teacher and the principal of a government school, who thrashed a student for writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the classroom board in Bani area of Kathua, have been suspended by the School Education Department.

While the Urdu teacher, Farooq Ahmed, has been arrested, the principal, Mohammad Hafiz, is still absconding. The Class X student was thrashed on Friday.

As protests erupted, the DC formed a committee to look into the incident. The hospitalised student is stated to be stable.

Riyaz Ahmed, Sub-inspector of the Bani police station, informed Farooq was arrested late on Saturday evening. “We are searching for Hafiz. He will also be arrested soon. Farooq will be presented before a court on Monday,” he said.

As per an official order issued by the Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Alok Kumar, the two have been placed under suspension with immediate effect in pursuance of Rule 31 of J&K Civil Services Rules, 1956. During the period of suspension, Farooq and Hafiz will remain attached with the Director, School Education, Jammu.

Soon after the protests over the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Kathua had constituted a committee to inquire into the issue on Saturday. The committee comprises sub-divisional magistrate of Bani, deputy chief education officer of Kathua and the principal of the Government Higher Secondary School in Kharote.

The student, who was admitted to a hospital after the thrashing episode, is stated to be stable.

