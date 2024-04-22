Teacher working as OGW arrested with pistols, grenades in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 21

An overground worker (OGW) was arrested and a pistol and two hand grenades were recovered from his possession in Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

The OGW, identified as Qamaruddin, a teacher by profession, was arrested following the recovery of the illegally smuggled weapons from Pakistan from his house at village Hari Budha in Mandi area, they said.

They said a joint search operation by police and army was launched in the village early Sunday on specific information. Further details are awaited, the officials said.

Meanwhile, police assisted by the Army also cordoned off Kalaban top Pathnateer in Mendhar sector on Sunday morning and a search operation was underway.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch