Tech advancement, innovation essential drivers of growth: L-G

PTI

Srinagar, November 12

Technological advancement and innovation is an essential drivers of economic growth and social welfare, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said here on Saturday.

Support ideas Mentors and students should enable a culture that supports innovation and bridges the gap between the industry and the academia. Manoj Sinha, L-G

He said technology-enabled innovation and consistent adoption of new technologies is needed to meet the future challenges of industrial growth, energy security and urbanisation.

Sinha inaugurated a guest house and sports facilities of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here. During his visit, Sinha interacted with the faculty members and highlighted the impact of technology on society and role of institutes like NIT in providing valuable human resources to the industry.

The L-G appreciated the institute for exploring new ideas to improve the lives of

The first Technological Innovation Centre — Greenovator — and MSME Start Up Centre has also been established at the NIT, he added. It is the collective responsibility of mentors and students to harness the power of ideas, enable a culture that supports innovation and bridge the gap between the industry and the academia, Sinha said.

Observing that the power of innovation can help the society to flourish, Sinha urged technical institutes to strive to re-invent the incubation and innovation centres to better meet the expectations of society.

In-house innovative solutions play an important role in critical areas like security, technical and healthcare for ease of living. Our education campuses should encourage and nurture curiosity, motivate students for research and provide empowerment and space for experimentation, he said.