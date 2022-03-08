Teen succumbs, Srinagar blast toll two

Srinagar, March 7

A 19-year-old girl, who was injured in Sunday’s grenade blast in Hari Singh High Street locality of Srinagar, succumbed to injuries today. The death toll has risen to two, officials said. Rafiya Nazir, a resident of Hazratbal area of the city, succumbed to her injuries at the SMHS Hospital in the morning. “She had suffered injuries to her head. She breathed her last at around 8 am,” an official said.

Heart-wrenching wails filled the air as hundreds of mourners gathered for her last rites. Inconsolable relatives and friends recalled how the young girl, who had recently passed Class XII with 93% marks, wanted to become a doctor. She had been preparing for entrance tests.

Earlier, as the body reached Chakanbagh, hundreds of men and women at her residence erupted in loud cries of mourning.

A 79-year-old man from Nowhatta area of the city had died on Sunday while 33 others, including a cop, were injured in the blast that took place in the busy market.

In a separate development, a module of Lashkar-e-Toiba, involved in grenade attacks was smashed in Pulwama as four associates were caught. They were allegedly getting directions from two Srinagar Central Jail inmates — Irshad Ahmed Bhat and Mustakeem Ahmed Ahangar, alias Waheed.

Three hand grenades were seized from them. their possession, a police spokesman said. The accused are Aqib Manzoor Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad Ahanger, all residents of Haffu Tral, and Waris Bashir Najar of Sheikh Mohalla Chewa Uller, Tral.

Najar was involved in throwing a grenade at an Army camp at Mandoora on March 1, the police said, adding more arrests were likely. — PTI

Four associates of LeT arrested