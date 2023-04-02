Teenager drowns, 2 rescued from Poonch river

PTI

Jammu, April 1

A young woman drowned while her two cousins were rescued after they jumped into a river in Poonch to end their lives, the police said on Saturday. They were reportedly unhappy with their families over some issue.

The girls had left their houses in Jandrola village on Friday to offer prayers at a shrine but did not return. The body of Asiya Kousar (18) was found in a river near SK Bridge late on Friday night, while two others, who were rescued from the waterbody, were shifted to a hospital, the police said. A case has been registered for a probe.