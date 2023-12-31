New Delhi, December 31
The Central Government on Sunday declared pro-Pakistan separatist amalgam Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir a banned organisation for fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in the Union Territory.
Announcing the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the group was found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organisation found involved in anti-India activities would be thwarted.
“The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule,” Shah wrote on ‘X’.
The pro-Pakistan group was earlier headed by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was succeeded by Masarat Alam Bhat. Bhat is also known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.
Bhat is currently in jail and his party the Muslim League of Jammu Kashmir was declared a banned organisation on December 27.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government
Group spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror ...
6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Thirteen workers were sleeping on the premises when the inci...
BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case
Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...
Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled
16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday
Punjab, Bengal Republic Day tableaux not aligned with theme: Defence Ministry
Punjab tableau was shortlisted for R-Day Parade six times fr...