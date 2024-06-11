Terror attack in J-K's Kathua: Terrorist killed; reports say 'hostage situation'

Our Correspondent

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 11

Security forces surrounded a village in J&K's Kathua district on Tuesday after locals reported that terrorists had opened fire there.

Official sources said the security forces surrounded Sedaa village in Hiranagar area of Kathua for searches.

I am in continuous online contact with DC #Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot. The owner of

1/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 11, 2024

One terrorist has been eliminated and reports say there is a hostage situation.

Further details are awaited.

