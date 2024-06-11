Terror attack in J-K's Kathua: Terrorist killed; reports say 'hostage situation'

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, June 11
Security forces surrounded a village in J&K's Kathua district on Tuesday after locals reported that terrorists had opened fire there.
Official sources said the security forces surrounded Sedaa village in Hiranagar area of Kathua for searches.
I am in continuous online contact with DC #Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot. The owner of— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 11, 2024
1/2
One terrorist has been eliminated and reports say there is a hostage situation.
Further details are awaited.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
VIP security up for major change in Modi 3.0; NSG, ITBP to be withdrawn
The Union government has decided to 'restructure' the NSG an...
Sikh man thrashed by 2 youths in Haryana; Raja Warring says 'attack result of hate speech against Punjabis by team Kangana, BJP IT cell'
Sikh man alleges he was called 'Khalistani'; police say prob...
Delhi plunges into darkness following power outage; areas housing L-G secretariat and CM's house affected
A substation of power grid in neighbouring UP's Mandola catc...
Watchman's son Mohan Charan Majhi is Odisha CM, erstwhile royal his deputy
PM to attend swearing-in ceremonies -- of Mohan Charan Majhi...