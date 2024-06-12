Another terror attack on SOG camp in Doda; 4th such attack in Jammu region in 3 days

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, June 12
A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Gandoh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Wednesday.
This comes amid the region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks in Jammu region.
The series of attacks began on June 9, when terrorists attacked a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge. This tragic incident resulted in the deaths of at least 9 pilgrims and left 42 others injured.
In the days following, villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua reported hearing gunshots on Tuesday. This was followed by an attack on a security checkpost in the Chattragala area on the same night.
The encounter in Doda led to an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, resulting in injuries to five jawans and a sub-divisional special police officer (SDPO).
This is the fourth attack in Jammu region in three days.
Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the security forces and police will not rest till they eliminate all terrorists and their supporters from Jammu and Kashmir.
More details are awaited.
