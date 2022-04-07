Terror attacks dipping in J&K, Rajya Sabha told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The terror incidents in J&K have declined nearly 50% in the past four years, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha (RS) today. As many as 417 such attacks took place in 2018 which reduced to 255 in 2019, 244 in 2020 and 229 in 2021, Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai said while responding to a question. He said the government had a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The data shows 87 civilians and 99 security personnel have been killed in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, as compared to 177 civilians and 406 security personnel between May 2014 and August 2019.

The minister further asserted that robust security and intelligence grid was in place to prevent any terrorist attack. “In addition, day and night area domination, round-the-clock checking at nakas (checkpoints), patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists are being carried out,” he added.

According to Rai, the UT administration had received proposals for investments worth around Rs 51,000 crore since the abrogation of Article 370. He said that the Centre had notified a new scheme for industrial development of J&K on February 19, 2021 to attract capital investment, with a financial outlay of Rs 28,400 crore (up to the year 2037). The scheme provides for four types of incentives — capital investment incentive, capital interest subvention, GST-linked incentive and working capital interest subvention, he added.

