Terror case: NIA conducts raids across seven districts in J&K

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 5

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids on Tuesday across various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the terror conspiracy, orchestrated by the affiliates of the banned Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations, including Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda and others.

Targeting ultras, aides The focus of the raids was the residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers associated with newly-formed affiliates and offshoots of banned terrorist outfits, such as TRF, United Liberation Front J&K, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, etc.

NIA slueths conducted the operation at eight locations spanning seven districts — Poonch, Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara and Srinagar — within the Union Territory of J&K.

The search extended to the premises of cadres and sympathisers of these newly established organisations, including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF among others.

NIA’s diligent efforts resulted in the confiscation of numerous digital devices containing substantial amounts of incriminating data and documents. The agency has been actively investigating the conspiracy of these recently launched offshoots to destabilise J&K through violent terrorist activities.

The case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) was suo moto registered by the agency on June 21, 2022, to probe the involvement of cadres, OGWs and other suspects from the new outfits in activities, such as the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms along with ammunition aimed at spreading terror, violence and subversion in J&K.

The NIA investigation has unveiled a pattern wherein Pakistan-based operatives exploit social media platforms to promote terrorism. Additionally, the use of drones to deliver arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics, etc., to operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley has been identified.

