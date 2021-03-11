Terror case: Yasin Malik pleads guilty

New Delhi, May 11
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik pleaded guilty before a special NIA court on all charges, including the UAPA in connection with a terror case, for hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, and other unlawful activities disturbing the peace in the Valley. — IANS
