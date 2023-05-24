Terror ecosystem dismantled through development: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 23

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the ecosystem of Pakistan-sponsored terror had been dismantled in J&K, which is no longer land of hartal and stone-pelting. After inaugurating the 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting’ at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake, Sinha said, “Schools and colleges remain open allowing youth to focus on career building. Today’s J&K is a land of peace and prosperity.” At least 46 foreign delegates from 22 countries attended the G20 meeting in Srinagar. Also, seven delegates were from international organisations, including one from European Union.

Sinha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through development schemes, had isolated the terror ecosystem which thrived with the support from across the border. “Even foreign investments are coming,” Sinha said. “J&K stands among the developed regions of India on some measurable milestones. The administration is committed for people’s prosperity both economically and socially,” he said.

He also said the UT’s development since the abrogation of Article 370 was just the beginning of its transformation. Expressing his gratitude to the PM for providing the historic opportunity to J&K to host the G20 meeting on tourism, Sinha said the administration was committed to promoting sustainable tourism.

To a question about press freedom in the UT, he said the press enjoyed absolute freedom. “According to a report by an international organisation, seven journalists in Kashmir were arrested on terror charges and for disrupting social harmony, not for their reporting. The numbers are 10 to 20 times higher anywhere in the world,” he added.

He said the UT had 7.7 lakh registered entrepreneurs. He said infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore were underway. Srinagar is enveloped in an unprecedented security blanket, with the deployment of Marine commandos, NSG and other security forces.