Terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir isolated through developmental schemes: LG Sinha

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 23

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Centre through development schemes has isolated the terror ecosystem which thrived with the support from Pakistan.

While underlining why J-K was selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for G20 meeting, Sinha said J-K has opened up limitless possibilities of growth and peace.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through development schemes that empower masses and Union Territory's effective administration, isolated the terror ecosystem which thrived with the support from across the border. Now even foreign investments are coming into Jammu and Kashmir, green shoots of better times people are anxiously looking up to,” Sinha said while addressing the meeting of the 3rd Tourism Working Group (TWG) of G20 here.

He also said that tourism in Jammu Kashmir is also a reflection of multi-religious and multi-cultural ethos of India.

The Lt Governor underlined the importance of peace for growth and tourism.

“Tourism cannot grow in isolation. The economics of it is fine, that tourism needs good infrastructure, sound policies and effective and responsive administration. No less fundamental to me is the fact that only peace and happiness of people can bring warmth in the hospitality, we Indians eternally enjoy,” the Lt Governor said.

He said today Jammu Kashmir stands among the developed regions of India on some measurable milestones, and the administration is committed for people's prosperity, both economically and socially.

“The PM has completely eliminated injustice, exploitation and discrimination which several sections of society faced for seven long decades owing to circumstances that evolved mostly because of orchestration from abroad. We are ensuring social equality and equal economic opportunity to all citizens, which is also enabling them to contribute to nation building,” the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said J&K is more than a tourism destination. “It is a poetry. It's a land of realisation. It is an energy field vibrating with the ageless Indian cultural values.Under the guidance of PM Modi, we have ensured that the transition in tourism sector in the backdrop of pandemic focuses on needs of travellers, interests of industry stakeholders, creates employment opportunities and promote environmental awareness," the Lt Governor said.

He said a record number of 18 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir and last year, the tourism sector made 7% contribution to Jammu Kashmir’s GDP. “We have identified 300 new destinations to promote green tourism, small and medium enterprises, youth and women entrepreneurs and involve local communities to support sustainable tourism,” he said.

"Our aim is to make the countryside and popular destinations more sustainable and preserve the beauty of fascinating heritage sites. I am confident, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Jammu Kashmir will soon find its place in the top 50 destinations in the world and it will be on the travel bucket list of global travellers," the Lt Governor observed.

